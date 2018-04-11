CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland house known for its appearance in the holiday classic “A Christmas Story” is planning to expand.
The owners of the A Christmas Story House have purchased the home next door.
WJW-TV reports the next-door property also was featured in the film as the home of the Parker family’s neighbors, the Bumpuses.
The A Christmas Story House began offering overnight rentals last year. By acquiring the Bumpus house, more people will be able to stay overnight.
The 1983 film is based on childhood stories from radio and television personality Jean Shepherd.
The founder of the A Christmas Story House, Brian Jones, says he’s “always striving to offer new ways to make visiting Ralphie’s house on Cleveland Street a unique and memorable experience.”
