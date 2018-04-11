Share story

By
The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland house known for its appearance in the holiday classic “A Christmas Story” is planning to expand.

The owners of the A Christmas Story House have purchased the home next door.

WJW-TV reports the next-door property also was featured in the film as the home of the Parker family’s neighbors, the Bumpuses.

The A Christmas Story House began offering overnight rentals last year. By acquiring the Bumpus house, more people will be able to stay overnight.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The 1983 film is based on childhood stories from radio and television personality Jean Shepherd.

The founder of the A Christmas Story House, Brian Jones, says he’s “always striving to offer new ways to make visiting Ralphie’s house on Cleveland Street a unique and memorable experience.”

___

Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com

The Associated Press