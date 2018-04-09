PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island House Judiciary Committee is set to take up bills this week that would strengthen the state’s “red flag” policy and ban bump stocks.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s office says he is “very supportive” of the two bills. The full House would vote on the legislation Thursday if it clears the committee on Tuesday.

The first bill is the so-called “red flag” law that would allow courts to issue “extreme risk protection orders” to take guns away from people they determine pose an imminent danger to themselves or others.

The second would ban bump stocks, which are devices used to make semi-automatic rifles mimic the firing actions of fully automatic rifles.

The Senate is not expected to vote on the bills this week.