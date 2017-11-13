CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bill that would allow New Hampshire parents to use state funding to send their children to private schools faces a key vote.

The bill, which was passed by the Senate but retained in the House, would create education savings accounts to provide parents with about $3,000 to be used for private school tuition or home schooling. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu supports it, but has pushed for an amendment to tighten eligibility based on income and other criteria. He has touted it as a way to offer children new opportunities, but opponents say it would divert money from public schools and could leave behind the most difficult students.

The House Education Committee is set to vote on the bill Tuesday. It will go to the full House in January.