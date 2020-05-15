WASHINGTON – House Democrats moved toward passage Friday of a $3 trillion tax cut and spending bill that they say would address the devastating economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, directing huge sums of money into all corners of the economy.

But the White House and Senate Republicans have said they will immediately cast the bill aside, leaving uncertain what steps policymakers might take as the economy continues to face severe strains.

The sweeping legislation, dubbed the “Heroes Act,” also faces opposition within the House Democratic caucus, with some moderate lawmakers objecting to a bill they all know will not become law. Some liberals, meanwhile, have complained that the package does not go far enough to aid the public in amid an unprecedented economic meltdown.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pushed forward anyway, arguing that the bill will put down a marker for Democrats’ priorities and set the stage for negotiations on the next bipartisan relief bill.

Americans “are suffering so much, in so many ways. We want to lessen their pain,” Pelosi said during House floor debate Friday. Not to act now is irresponsible, because it’s only going to cost more.”

The 1,800-page legislation contains a large number of provisions: nearly $1 trillion for state, local and tribal governments; another round of direct payments to individuals, up to $6,000 per family, including to unauthorized immigrants; $200 billion for hazard pay for essential workers; $75 billion for coronavirus testing and tracing; increased spending on food stamps; $175 billion in housing support; student loan forgiveness; and a new employee retention tax credit and extension of unemployment benefits.

It also includes measures less directly related to the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. It would require all voters to be able to vote by mail beginning this November and temporarily repeal a provision from the 2017 GOP tax law that limited a federal deduction for state and local taxes, something that would largely help higher-income areas. The legislation would provide $25 billion for the U.S. Postal Service, spending President Donald Trump has opposed vociferously as he has pressured the agency to charge higher rates to Amazon and others.

“The bill is simply a Democratic agenda masquerading as a response to the coronavirus pandemic,” Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said in floor debate Friday morning. “The bill will go nowhere and go there fast . . . why we’re going through this exercise rather than negotiating in a bipartisan manner is beyond my understanding.”

As Washington scrambled to deal with the growing impact of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, the White House, state governments, local officials and businesses took steps to send many Americans home as a way to try to contain the contagion. This led to a mass wave of layoffs that began more than two months ago and has continued every week since, particularly as Americans have sharply pulled back spending.

Congress has passed four bipartisan coronavirus relief bills that have already cost around $3 trillion to try to blunt the economic fallout. While Republicans and Trump administration officials agree that more action will be necessary at some point, many say it’s time to pause and see how the programs already funded are working before devoting even more federal funds to the crisis as deficits balloon.

“The president has said he would talk about state and local aid but it cannot become a pretext for bailing out blue states that have gotten themselves into financial trouble, so while he’s open to discussing it he has no immediate plans to move forward,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday, adding, “The Pelosi bill has been entirely unacceptable.”

In a reflection of clashing priorities that might make it difficult to come to agreement on additional relief legislation, White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow on Friday floated slashing the 21% corporate tax rate in half for companies that return operations to the U.S. from overseas, a dramatic change that drew immediate opposition from Democrats.

The White House has also called for a payroll tax cut and new legal liability protections for businesses in any future legislation, policies that have already been rejected by Democrats and – in the case of the payroll tax cut – some Republicans as well.

Trump himself is pushing for the economy to reopen as quickly as possible, and said recently that he’s “no rush” to sign off on additional spending.

That argument angers Democrats who say Republicans are turning a blind eye to the tens of millions of Americans who have lost their jobs. They also point to comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who warned this week of a prolonged economic downturn and said additional spending would be “costly but worth it.”

Friday’s floor debate proceeded in what has become the new normal for the House: The chamber was largely empty except for members who were speaking or presiding and some staff. Most lawmakers of both parties were wearing masks, although a handful of Republicans were not. When it comes time to vote, lawmakers will cycle in and out of the chamber in small groups assembled alphabetically, so that a vote that would normally take 15 minutes to conduct stretches to well over an hour. The chamber will be emptied periodically to be cleaned and wiped down.

As the pandemic unfolds with no end in sight, the House was also voting Friday on a rules change that will allow for remote voting by proxy, so that future votes can happen without all members present. Republicans opposed the rules change, calling it unconstitutional, while Democrats said it was necessary so that the House could continue to conduct business safely.

Pelosi navigated competing demands in her own caucus as she assembled Friday’s coronavirus bill. Lawmakers including members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus had pushed for a “Paycheck Guarantee” program that would offer more generous assistance to individuals than the new round of one-time payments included in the bill. Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., announced Friday that she would oppose the legislation, saying it “ultimately fails to match the scale of this crisis.”

Some moderate lawmakers, including freshmen who flipped GOP-held seats and face challenges in November, expressed unease about forcing through what they viewed as a partisan messaging bill. Lawmakers in both camps complained about the process that presented them with a mammoth bill written largely at the leadership level and little time to review it.

“Unfortunately, many members of Congress – including some in my own party – have decided to use this package as an opportunity to make political statements and propose a bill that goes far beyond pandemic relief and has no chance at becoming law, further delaying the help so many need,” Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., said in a statement Friday. “Therefore, I will respectfully vote against this bill.”