PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island House Judiciary Committee is set to vote on bills that would establish a state “red flag” policy and ban bump stocks.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s office says the committee will vote on the measures at its meeting Tuesday. The full House would vote Thursday if the committee passes the measures.

Mattiello’s spokesman, says the speaker, who has support from the National Rifle Association, is “very supportive” of the measures, even as other Second Amendment advocates oppose the laws.

Second Amendment advocates are organizing a rally at the Statehouse Tuesday against the bills. The organizers are calling it a “Rally For Your Rights Convoy” and say both bills will infringe on Rhode Islander’s Second Amendment rights.