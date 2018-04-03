CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bill to repeal New Hampshire’s death penalty law is before a House committee.

Previous efforts to repeal the death penalty in the state have failed, but the latest attempt passed the Senate for the first time earlier this month. It would change the penalty for capital murder to life in prison without parole.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said his administration supports the death penalty, and he will veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

The bill would not change the fate of New Hampshire’s only death row inmate, Michael Addison, who was convicted of murdering Manchester Police Officer Michael Briggs in 2006.

The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee is holding a public hearing on the bill Wednesday.