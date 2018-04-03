GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) — A Delaware house cleaner is accused of stealing and cashing multiple checks from her 72-year-old employer.

News outlets cite a release from Delaware State Police that says 39-year-old Jodi L. Wright was arrested Friday on several charges related to the cashing of 25 fraudulent checks totaling $9,200.

Police said Wright began working for the older woman in December, and, over a three-month period, stole multiple checks and forged the employer’s signature before cashing them. The victim noticed unauthorized banking activity in March.

Wright is charged with identity theft, theft under $1,500 from a person older than 62, 25 counts of second-degree forgery and theft by false pretense over $1,500.

She has been released on $128,000 unsecured bond. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.