GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) — A Delaware house cleaner is accused of stealing and cashing multiple checks from her 72-year-old employer.
News outlets cite a release from Delaware State Police that says 39-year-old Jodi L. Wright was arrested Friday on several charges related to the cashing of 25 fraudulent checks totaling $9,200.
Police said Wright began working for the older woman in December, and, over a three-month period, stole multiple checks and forged the employer’s signature before cashing them. The victim noticed unauthorized banking activity in March.
Wright is charged with identity theft, theft under $1,500 from a person older than 62, 25 counts of second-degree forgery and theft by false pretense over $1,500.
She has been released on $128,000 unsecured bond. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.