SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois House has approved a measure advocates say would make it easier for seriously ill children can get health care.
The plan by Democratic Rep. Fred Crespo of Hoffman Estates affects children considered “medically fragile, technology dependent .” Their expensive, highly technical care covered Medicaid would be exempt from managed care organizations.
The House voted 90-1 Friday to move the measure to the Senate.
The state has moved 80 percent of its Medicaid clients to managed care organizations to cut costs. Advocates of medically fragile kids say MCOs are not equipped to link them with necessary medical specialists in the responsive time necessary.
Crespo’s plan would allow those families to maintain fee-for-service health care.
The proposal would also need federal approval.
___
The bill is HB4736 .