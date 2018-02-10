TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A bill in the Kansas House would earmark $8 million in lottery proceeds to finance state water programs.
The bill would require that $8 million in appropriations to the State Water Plan be drawn entirely from the Economic Development Initiatives Fund, which uses lottery revenue. Currently, state law requires that $6 million in general fund revenue and $2 million from the economic initiatives fund go to the water plan.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the new bill would take the entire $8 million from the EDIF.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Tom Sloan, a Lawrence Democrat, says it would require that $3 million be used by Kansas Geological Survey, Kansas Biological Survey and Kansas State University for research on maintaining a reliable supply of quality water.
Most Read Stories
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- 2 Washington state moms say Pasco day care waxed their children's eyebrows
- Even as a newbie, I know tiny apartments don’t belong in Fremont | My Take
- A slow period of Seahawks news is about to come to an end: Here's a look at key upcoming dates
- $26.75 million Medina mansion is priciest Seattle-area home sale ever, and it could be a teardown
___
Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com