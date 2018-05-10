GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan appeals court judge is allowed to take his son to meals outside their home while the younger man awaits sentencing on child pornography charges.

Sameer Gadola is under house arrest at least until his sentencing on Aug. 6 in Grand Rapids federal court. His therapist says occasional restaurant visits would help his mental health. A judge agreed to Gadola’s request Thursday.

The 23-year-old Gadola is the son of Mike Gadola, an appeals court judge and former counsel to Gov. Rick Snyder. His mother, Preeti Gadola, hears property appeals at the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Federal prosecutor Alexis Sanford opposed the request to have Gadola leave home for meals. In a court filing, she says he shouldn’t be treated differently than other defendants on home detention.