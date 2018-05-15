BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to tweak last year’s sweeping overhaul of the state’s criminal justice system.
The House passed the Senate-backed measure with an 81-6 vote Tuesday.
It would allow judges to extend a person’s probation two additional years when last year’s rewrite capped the maximum term at three. The proposal also lets judges decide if someone’s probation should be shortened for good behavior, rather than probation officers.
Prosecutors and judges pushed for the changes, saying they were trying to correct unexpected problems. Some advocates have said it’s too soon to make adjustments.
The bill returns to the Senate for review of minor amendments.
A spokesman for Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards says the governor is inclined to sign the bill into law.
Senate Bill 389: www.legis.la.gov