COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bill to expand when the POW/MIA military flag is flown is on its way to the Ohio Senate for consideration.
The legislation requires the flag be flown at state-operated buildings on Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, National POW/MIA Recognition Day and Veterans Day.
The Ohio House approved the legislation Wednesday. Federal law already requires the flag to be flown at certain buildings such as post offices on those same days.
The flag honors members of the military who are missing in action or who were held as prisoners of war.
The bill is sponsored by Rep. Scott Wiggam, a Republican from Wooster in northeastern Ohio.