MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House of Representatives has approved a program that would give schools money for security upgrades.

The Burlington Free Press reports the bill would give schools up to $25,000 each for improvements like locks, surveillance cameras and intercom systems.

Under the bill, schools would apply for grant funding for upgrades that are identified by security assessments. Districts would be expected to match the state funds.

Lawmakers say they are prepared to spend $4 million on upgrades this year. Legislators expect the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to give about $1 million in matching funds for the program.

The Senate will consider the bill after it receives final approval from the House on Wednesday.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com