MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House of Representatives has approved a program that would give schools money for security upgrades.
The Burlington Free Press reports the bill would give schools up to $25,000 each for improvements like locks, surveillance cameras and intercom systems.
Under the bill, schools would apply for grant funding for upgrades that are identified by security assessments. Districts would be expected to match the state funds.
Lawmakers say they are prepared to spend $4 million on upgrades this year. Legislators expect the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to give about $1 million in matching funds for the program.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
The Senate will consider the bill after it receives final approval from the House on Wednesday.
___
Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com