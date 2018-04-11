BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House leaders have unveiled a nearly $41 billion state budget that would increase overall state spending about 3 percent from the current fiscal year with no proposed hike in taxes.

Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo said Wednesday the budget protects services for the state’s most vulnerable residents while staying within the “fiscal realities” facing the state and the nation.

The House budget would increase state aid for public schools by about $124 million and adds $37 million for addiction treatment, including creation of five new state-run recovery centers.

House Ways and Means Chairman Jeffrey Sanchez, a Boston Democrat, says the budget also calls for multiple reviews of the state police amid overtime abuse allegations and other disclosures.

The full House is expected to debate the spending plan next week.