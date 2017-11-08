COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city is limiting the operating hours of a nightclub where a police officer shot a man to death while responding to a disturbance call.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that Steven and Christy Short, who own Premier Lounge in Columbus, say the restriction is unfair.

However, Mayor Robert Smith says other businesses where shootings took place have voluntarily shortened their hours for a limited time.

The City Council voted 4-2 to require Premier Lounge to close by 10 p.m. for at least six months.

A white Columbus police officer, Jared Booth, is on leave while the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation looks into the fatal shooting of a black man, Raymond Davis, early Saturday outside Premier Lounge.

City officials said police body camera video showed Davis was holding a gun.

___

Information from: The Commercial Dispatch, http://www.cdispatch.com