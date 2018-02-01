MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Radisson Hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, is slated for a multimillion-dollar redesign and transformation into a DoubleTree by Hilton.
Renovations are expected to be done by the end of the year.
The hotel in downtown Manchester opened 34 years ago and has hosted presidential candidates, dignitaries, and rock stars.
The hotel will remain open for guests throughout the renovations under The Manchester Downtown Hotel brand.
