BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Officials evacuated a hotel in Bismarck after someone lit fireworks inside the building.
Authorities say the fireworks created smoke inside America’s Best Value Inn & Suites and that set off the fire alarms.
KXMB says Bismarck police and fire departments responded.
Information from: KXMB-TV, http://www.kxnet.com