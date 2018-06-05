BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Officials evacuated a hotel in Bismarck after someone lit fireworks inside the building.

Authorities say the fireworks created smoke inside America’s Best Value Inn & Suites and that set off the fire alarms.

KXMB says Bismarck police and fire departments responded.

Information from: KXMB-TV, http://www.kxnet.com