ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A Portland-based hotel company was awarded $4 million for a lawsuit against the Port of Astoria, claiming the Port Commission rebuffed a contract that put the company in control of the Astoria Riverwalk Inn.

The Daily Astorian reported Friday that Param Hotel Corp. was awarded by jury for a breach of contract. The jury found the Commission failed to assign the remaining seven years of the inn’s lease to Param after it voted to do so in 2015.

The jury also found the Port made false representations to Param, which resulted in nearly $3.8 million of the damages ordered to be paid.

Port attorney Luke Reese says he will need to look at everything, including the court’s upcoming decision on another aspect of the lawsuit, before deciding whether to appeal.

