LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say a Las Vegas hotel clerk suffered chemical burns when a tenant threw toilet bowl cleaner in his face that may leave him permanently blinded.
The Review-Journal reported Monday that 61-year-old Kenneth O’Brien’s doctor says he suffered facial and retinal scarring in the attack.
Police say 60-year-old Christopher King threw concentrated cleaner in his face at the extended-stay hotel on Dec. 30.
Police documents state O’Brien was bleeding from his mouth when they arrived but was able to identify King as his attacker. Officers say they later found a can of concentrated toilet cleaner in King’s car.
King was arrested on suspicion of mayhem and battery after several people heard O’Brien’s cries for help and called 911. His possible motive wasn’t clear.
No attorney was immediate listed for King in court records.