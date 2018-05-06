HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — New England should have enough energy resources to satisfy consumer demand for electricity even if the coming summer is an unusually hot one.

That’s according to ISO-New England, which operates the power grid and wholesale electricity markets in the six-state region.

Electricity usage is at its highest during the summer months when air conditioners are humming.

ISO says supplies could get tight in the event of an extended heat wave with temperatures reaching 94 degrees or higher for several days. But officials say steps could be taken to keep the power grid reliable during such a period.

ISO expects peak demand of 25,729 megawatts this summer. But it has gone higher in the past: The record of 28,130 megawatts was set during a lengthy August 2006 heat wave.