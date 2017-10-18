NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — Forest officials say a hot spot flared up where a smoldering brush fire in New Hampshire’s White Mountains has been contained.
Officials say a significant amount of smoke was seen in the area on Tuesday, prompting some 911 calls.
Firefighters from the Woodstock Fire Department and the White Mountain National Forest are monitoring the fire. Increased winds and warmer temperatures will continue to increase its activity, resulting in hot spots and visible smoke.
Officials say the fire will continue to burn at various intensities until extinguished by rain or snow.
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
The fire started earlier this month on a cliff in Kinsman Ridge over the Lost River Gorge.