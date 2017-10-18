NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — Forest officials say a hot spot flared up where a smoldering brush fire in New Hampshire’s White Mountains has been contained.

Officials say a significant amount of smoke was seen in the area on Tuesday, prompting some 911 calls.

Firefighters from the Woodstock Fire Department and the White Mountain National Forest are monitoring the fire. Increased winds and warmer temperatures will continue to increase its activity, resulting in hot spots and visible smoke.

Officials say the fire will continue to burn at various intensities until extinguished by rain or snow.

The fire started earlier this month on a cliff in Kinsman Ridge over the Lost River Gorge.