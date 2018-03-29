CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A documentary on the late basketball and broadcasting great Rod “Hot Rod” Hundley has debuted in his boyhood hometown in West Virginia.

The premiere of “Hot Rod” was held Wednesday night at the Clay Center in Charleston. Another showing is set for Friday in Morgantown.

The documentary was produced by Pikewood Creative of Morgantown and directed by Dan Lohmann.

Hundley died in 2015 at age 80.

He was abandoned by his parents, lived with a poor elderly couple and first picked up a basketball at the downtown YMCA at age 10. Hundley starred at Charleston High School and had a hall of fame career at West Virginia from 1954 to 1957. He was the longtime broadcasting voice of the NBA’s Utah Jazz.

WVU retired Hundley’s jersey No. 33 in 2010.