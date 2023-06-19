Many farmers in the Yakima Basin had their water allocations cut to 73% of full supply Thursday due to continued hot and dry conditions.

That’s a downgrade from 77% of full supply two weeks ago. Junior water rights holders entered the irrigation season with an allocation of 86% of full supply, an amount that would comfortably get them through the season, irrigators said.

But an unseasonably hot and dry May exacerbated mountain snowpack runoff, which sparked reliance on water storage much earlier than normal.

Famers who hold junior water rights — which are inferior to senior water rights — are the first to face prorationing during short water years. Senior water rights holders will receive a full supply, according to the Bureau of Reclamation’s mid-June report released Thursday.

The irrigation districts composed of a large number junior water rights holders are impacted. Those districts are the Kittitas Reclamation District, the Roza Irrigation District and the Wapato Irrigation Project.

Many junior water rights holders are worried they will see their allocations cut further, making it difficult or impossible to water crops in the fall, said Jim Willard, a Prosser apple and grape farmer.

“That’s the critical part,” he said. “Some crops don’t get ripe until October. You’ve got to stay ahead of this program.”

Reclamation will be issuing water supply reports twice a month through this season.

The June water forecast is based on precipitation, mountain snowpack, river flows and reservoir storage as of June 1. More information can be found on Reclamation’s website.

