EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Hot coals left by tailgaters are blamed for fires that damaged seven vehicles at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium parking lot.
It happened Sunday during the game between New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.
State Trooper Alejandro Goez tells the Star-Ledger of Newark a driver parked in an area where tailgaters had dumped coals from a grill. Another vehicle parked over coals in another lot, and flames spread to five other vehicles.
No one was injured.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump administration eyes defining transgender out of existence
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- 4 Americans among 5 dead in Costa Rica rafting accident
- Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6B, thanks to worsening odds
- Hurricane Willa a Category 4 storm in Pacific off Mexico
Goez says it’s not the first time this has happened.
___
Information from: The (Newark, N.J.) Star-Ledger, http://www.nj.com