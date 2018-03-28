PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a hot air balloon reportedly carrying 13 people crashed and caught fire next to a dirt road in the desert in north Phoenix, starting a small brush fire but causing no injuries.

It’s not immediately known what caused the Wednesday morning crash which Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Jake Van Hook says started “only a small amount of fire” which crews quickly extinguished.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says there are no reports of injuries to the 13 people on board and that no other information is immediately available.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman did not immediately respond to an emailed request for information.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Joaquin Enriquez said the balloon went down near 32nd Street and Carefree Highway.