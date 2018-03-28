PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a hot air balloon reportedly carrying 13 people crashed and caught fire next to a dirt road in the desert in north Phoenix, starting a small brush fire but causing no injuries.
It’s not immediately known what caused the Wednesday morning crash which Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Jake Van Hook says started “only a small amount of fire” which crews quickly extinguished.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says there are no reports of injuries to the 13 people on board and that no other information is immediately available.
A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman did not immediately respond to an emailed request for information.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Joaquin Enriquez said the balloon went down near 32nd Street and Carefree Highway.