BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — It was a hostile homecoming for former guerrilla leader Rodrigo Londono as he campaigned for Colombia’s presidency in the coffee-growing region he abandoned four decades ago to join the rebels.

Londono’s trip to his hometown of La Tebaida on Saturday was touted by his supporters as a chance to canvass for votes with a message of justice for the poor.

But it was nearly wrecked before even beginning when he was chased out of the nearby city of Armenia a day earlier.

A video circulating on social media showed the moment when Londono had to be hurried out of a building by his nervous bodyguards past a small group of hecklers. Later, police had to be called in to control an angry mob that pelted his SUV with eggs.