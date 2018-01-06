PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Hospitals in Rhode Island are treating dozens of storm-related injuries as the region grits through a deep freeze that followed a powerful blizzard.

The Providence Journal reports hospitals in Providence and Newport have treated at least 16 heart attacks, 16 snowblower or shoveling injuries, 7 motor vehicle accidents, 1 case of frostbite or hypothermia and nearly 30 other snow-related injuries.

The tallies come from Rhode Island Hospital, Miriam Hospital and Newport Hospital.

The newspaper said Care New England, which operates Women & Infants, Pawtucket Memorial Hospital and Kent County Hospital also treated a range of snow-related slips, falls and injuries.

The storm that struck the Northeast Thursday dumped 14.1 inches of snow in Providence. The Journal reports that pushed Providence’s snowfall total well above the average for this time of the year.