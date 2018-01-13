BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Central Alabama hospitals are over normal capacity due to a large number of patients with flu or flu-like illnesses.
Al.com reports that health officials say the “flu situation” is not a pandemic, but calling it a major seasonal flu issue in Birmingham. The last major flu event in the city was the 2009 H1N1 flu outbreak.
Both hospital and health department officials are still urging residents to get the flu shot, as it could still protect people from certain strains of the flu or make the flu symptoms less severe and shorter if they get the flu.
Jefferson County Department of Health Officer Mark Wilson says people with minor flu or flu-like symptoms should not go to emergency departments or hospitals to avoid over-stressing the medical resources.
