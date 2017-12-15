SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Health officials in Springfield have a request for anyone who thinks just because they’re feeling under the weather it’s still OK to visit someone in the hospital: Don’t do it.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that as the area is in the height of flu season, HSHS St. John’s Hospital and Memorial Health System are telling people they’d rather not they not visit patients if they’re not feeling well themselves.

But area hospitals are also taking steps to help prevent sick visitors from making sick patients even sicker.

For example, St. John’s Hospital is providing “respiratory etiquette stations” at hospital entrances that include tissues, masks and sanitizing hand gel. The hospital also says that soap and water or hand sanitizers should be used when entering and leaving patient rooms.

