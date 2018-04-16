HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A hospital is suing the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Authority over an inmate’s unpaid medical bills worth more than $165,000.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Cabell Huntington Hospital said in a lawsuit filed this month that the authority and Kanawha County Commission haven’t paid for an inmate’s 19-day hospital stay in early 2016.
According to the lawsuit, the 61-year-old man “sustained serious injuries” at South Central Regional Jail a day after he was arrested. He was taken to the Huntington hospital’s emergency room. The lawsuit doesn’t indicate the type of injuries or why the man wasn’t taken to a hospital closer to the jail.
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the jail authority is responsible for medical bills. A Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman declined to comment.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.