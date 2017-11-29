BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — Medical professionals have testified in the trial of a New Hampshire woman accused of allowing her 76-year-old grandmother to lay in her own waste for days before she died.

Exeter Hospital physician Dr. Katherine Fernando and nurse Jennifer Jourdanais took the stand Tuesday in the trial of Meritel Saintil, who faces negligent homicide charges in the 2016 death of Nancy Parker.

Saintil’s mother, Katherine Saintil-Brown, faces similar charges and is scheduled for trial in January.

Authorities say Parker died after she was found in an Exeter mobile home during a welfare check.

Fernando said she diagnosed Parker with necrotizing fasciitis after she found rotting flesh on the woman’s thigh. Jourdanais said she had to use a spray cleaner to clean Parker because she was covered in dried stool that stuck to her skin.