BLUE HILL, Neb. (AP) — A Hastings hospital has agreed to pay more than $677,000 to settle a case of false claims submitted for Nebraska Medicaid and Medicare.

A news release from the Nebraska attorney general’s office said Thursday that Mary Lanning Healthcare discovered and then reported to authorities the improper billings by a contract doctor who worked at the hospital’s Blue Hill clinic. The false claims were made from January 2010 until April 2016.

The doctor, Daniel Mazour, surrendered his medical license on Dec. 14, 2016, in lieu of further discipline. His license had been placed on probation through Jan. 10, 2020. State records said Mazour didn’t adhere to professional standards in prescribing controlled substances for treatment of pain or other conditions.

Mazour didn’t immediately return a message left Friday by The Associated Press.