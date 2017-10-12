TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say hospital workers used three doses of the overdose drug naloxone to revive a 1½-year-old boy who tested positive for opioids.
The child’s mother tells police in Toledo that her older son saw the toddler put a bag in his mouth that he found at a neighborhood park.
She says the toddler then took a nap Tuesday and that she found him unresponsive. Police say the boy was treated at a hospital and admitted to its intensive care unit.
A Toledo police spokesman says officers are investigating how the child overdosed and how he got the drugs.
Police did not say what type of drug the boy ingested.