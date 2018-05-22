PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine hospital celebrating its centennial anniversary says it has received a $2.8 million donation from the family of its first chief of pediatrics.

Mercy Hospital in Portland said Monday that the gift was from the family of the late Dr. Harry Davis, who served as chief of pediatrics at the hospital from 1943 until his death in 1963. The Portland Press Herald reports the gift was from Davis’ daughter Patricia Klingenstein and her family, who the hospital says has worked to improve health care in Maine.

Mercy Hospital was founded in 1918 by the religious order the Sisters of Mercy. The hospital’s founding goal was to help care for patients afflicted by the Spanish flu epidemic and to care for the disadvantaged people in the Portland area.

