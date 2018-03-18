SOMERS POINT, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey hospital has launched a $100,000 funding campaign to upgrade its maternity equipment.
The Press of Atlantic City reports Shore Medical Center is raising money to buy 10 new fetal monitors. The monitors track a baby’s heart rate and a mother’s contractions.
Hospital officials say the new equipment will improve birth experiences.
Shore Medical nurse manager Christl Dooley says fetal monitors are especially important in high-risk pregnancies. Dooley says the monitors help with issues like high blood pressure and diabetes.
___
Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com