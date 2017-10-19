ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Police say a Vermont hospital went into lockdown for a short time after getting a threatening phone call from a man who said he was headed there.

Police later took a man into custody at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday afternoon. State and Lyndonville police and sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene.

They said 18-year-old Dakota Gilbert was cited on a disorderly conduct charge. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23; it wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Police did not release details of the phone call.