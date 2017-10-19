ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Police say a Vermont hospital went into lockdown for a short time after getting a threatening phone call from a man who said he was headed there.
Police later took a man into custody at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday afternoon. State and Lyndonville police and sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene.
They said 18-year-old Dakota Gilbert was cited on a disorderly conduct charge. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23; it wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.
Police did not release details of the phone call.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Bail set at $1M for uncle suspected of killing Lynnwood 6-year-old
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- National Weather Service gives 'very wet and windy' advisory for Seattle area