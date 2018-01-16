RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill intended to help a shuttered hospital has failed in Virginia after Democrats had pressured a Republican state senator into supporting Medicaid expansion.

The Washington Post reports the vote on Tuesday was 30-to-10 with all 21 Republicans, along with nine Democrats, for it. The votes were short of the supermajority needed for emergency legislation.

Republican Sen. William Stanley says he was angry and ashamed of his colleagues. Stanley said he has never told any of them that “Unless you do something for me, I will kill your bill.”

Democratic Sen. Barbara Favola said, “We would be delighted if Senator Stanley found it within himself to support Medicaid expansion.”

Stanley says his bill would extend expired state certification of Patrick County Hospital, which could speed its reopening by several months.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com