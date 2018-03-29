SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A hospital official says the condition of one victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash in San Francisco that followed a fight has been upgraded from serious to critical.

San Francisco General hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said Thursday the man’s condition was changed after additional evaluations. Another victim remained in serious condition.

Police say a driver struck five men with his car and fled Wednesday after a fight in a waterfront area of the city. One of the men died. Andrew said two other victims were released from the hospital.

Police have arrested a suspect and taken his vehicle into custody but have not released his name or any more information about the incident.

San Francisco police did not return phone and email messages on Thursday.