ELIZABETH, Ind. (AP) — Caesar Entertainment’s Horseshoe Southern Indiana casino has broken ground on its $85 million inland expansion.

General Manager Brad Seigel said during the Wednesday ceremony that his Harrison County casino across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, is taking advantage of legislative changes to better serve its customers. A 2015 law allows Indiana’s riverboat casinos to move on shore as long as they stay within their existing footprint.

The News and Tribune reports the expansion will take 18 months to complete and will have more than 100,000 square feet of gambling, retail, entertainment and dining.

Horseshoe Southern Indiana’s riverboat will remain open while the new casino is built.

