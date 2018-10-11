BEND, Ore. (AP) — Officials are taking adoption applications for the more than 60 horses seized from a central Oregon ranch earlier this year.
The Bulletin reports the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications through next week and will hold a lottery to select possible adopters.
The horses were seized from a ranch in Terrebonne in March after they were found in poor conditions.
The sheriff’s office plans to conduct background checks on applicants before the lottery draw scheduled for Oct. 26.
The horses will then be available for pick-up at the end of the month.
Any remaining horses will be adopted out in early November.
___
Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com