BELTON, S.C. (AP) — Nine horses seized last year during an investigation into animal cruelty are going up for auction in South Carolina.

Local media report the animals are being auctioned on Saturday at Martin Veterinarian Services in Pelzer.

The horses were among more than a dozen animals seized in September from a Spartanburg County property. Authorities says the horses were underweight or emaciated and had no food or water. They also confiscated two additional horses, five dogs, a goat and a duck from the property.

A mother and daughter are facing multiple counts of ill treatment of animals in the case. It wasn’t immediate clear if 70-year-old Glenda Gale Hicks and 38-year-old Jamie Gale Hicks had attorneys.

