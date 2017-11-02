BEND, Ore. (AP) — A horse rescue organization in central Oregon is on the verge of shutting down after being plagued by infighting, bookkeeping problems and a state probe.
The Bulletin reports that Equine Outreach Inc. that cares for about 65 horses has stopped taking in new animals, and the board has begun the process of dissolving the organization.
The entire board resigned about a year ago over disagreements with the organization’s founders. The board has since diminished the founders’ roles.
The state Department of Justice recently closed an investigation into the organization that found it failed to adequately keep its records. While department officials say the organizations violated state law, charges were not filed.
Board officials say they expect a deficit this year, but the welfare of the horses remains the priority.
