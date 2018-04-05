POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a horse was killed and a semitrailer driver was seriously injured in a Florida crash.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release says two semis were involved in the early Wednesday morning crash.

Officials say one or both of the trucks hit the horse, killing the animal.

One truck driver was transported to a Lakeland hospital after being extracted by rescue workers. No injuries were reported to the other truck driver.

Deputies didn’t immediately say who owned the horse or where it came from.