APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people were critically injured at the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo in Apache Junction when a horse-drawn stagecoach slammed into multiple vehicles.
The Superstition Fire and Medical District said the accident on Saturday sent those injured a nearby hospital in “serious condition.”
Officials say the horses were walked from the scene to be evaluated by their owners.
No further information was available.
