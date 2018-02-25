Share story

By
The Associated Press

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people were critically injured at the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo in Apache Junction when a horse-drawn stagecoach slammed into multiple vehicles.

The Superstition Fire and Medical District said the accident on Saturday sent those injured a nearby hospital in “serious condition.”

Officials say the horses were walked from the scene to be evaluated by their owners.

No further information was available.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press