FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a horse has died and another was injured after one kicked through the floorboards of a truck trailer and was dragged on a Florida roadway.

News outlets reported Thursday that Fort Pierce police say the horse was dragged about a quarter-mile before the driver realized it. No humans were injured, and no other vehicles were involved.

Tammy Hayes Beville with Tours on Horseback says they were on their way to the beach and that the injured horse has a bandage on its leg.

Police don’t expect charges to be filed and say the incident appears to be an accident.