HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) — Officials in the New Hampshire town of Hooksett say the municipal recycling program will stop collecting glass because of changes in the global recycling market.

WMUR-TV reports Hooksett officials decided last month to stop glass collections. Officials say Chinese plants aren’t taking glass anymore. The cost of recycling through a vendor has also tripled since July.

Glass will now be incinerated with household trash.

Diane Boyce, superintendent of recycling operations, says the decision was “heartbreaking.” Boyce says residents have to understand it was an economic choice.

Other New Hampshire towns are also feeling the pressure as the recycling market changes. Goffstown officials say the town no longer makes money with its recycling program. Goffstown Director of Public Works Meghan Theriault says the department will “assess the situation as it’s unfolding.”

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com