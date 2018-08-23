SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — Organizers of the annual Hood to Coast relay race are anxiously watching the air quality as the weekend race approaches.

Dan Floyd, the race’s chief operating officers, told The Daily Astorian on Thursday that this is the first time he’s ever had to consider smoky conditions during the relay race.

He says conditions appear to be easing and the air should be much clearer by the weekend, but organizers are reminding runners they participate at their own risk.

Wildfires around the region have made Pacific Northwest skies unusually smoky.

More than 19,000 people will join the race from Mount Hood to Seaside on Friday and Saturday.

Information from: The Daily Astorian, http://www.dailyastorian.com