GLENBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine runner is hoping for a big finish for his unusual way of honoring the nation’s fallen military personnel.

Veteran Jacob Marquis, of Glenburn, plans to complete his goal of “one step for each sacrifice” during the Marine Corps marathon on Sunday.

Marquis says he’s aiming for more than 1 million steps. Based on his research, that equates to one step for every U.S. combat death since the Revolutionary War. He says he usually takes about 1,500 steps per mile, so that equates to close to 700 miles.

It’s taken four years for him to reach the goal.

He carries the U.S. flag when he runs. He says he’s happy call attention “to veterans, their sacrifices and what the flag means to me.”