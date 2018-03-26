HONOLULU (AP) — The discovery of multiple dead cats underneath a Honolulu home has prompted calls for the state to investigate.

Hawaii News Now reported Sunday that for years, neighbors have complained about the amount of trash piling up at the Kalihi home. But cell phone video shot last week by a resident shows the problem is beyond trash.

Honolulu resident Ray Carre says he found rows of cat carriers under the home, many of them containing remains.

Carre said several bags he took from the basement contained cat skeletons. He estimated about 200 pet carriers were under the property.

Hawaii News Now reports that the woman who lives at the home would not provide her name, but she disputes Carre’s statements. She said the cats were already dead when she got them.

